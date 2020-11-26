Huskers go ice-cold against Nevada, lose on late 3-pointer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska had put together a 14-2 run to take a 55-45 lead with 9:34 left. From there, the Huskers went 2-for-14 from the floor to end the game.

After pouring 102 points on McNeese State in Wednesday’s season opener, the Huskers found the going much tougher against a Nevada lineup that threw 7-footer Warren Washington and 6-10 K.J. Hymes at NU in a packed-in defense that coaxed the Huskers into firing from long range.

Nebraska countered by forcing Nevada into 21 turnovers, turning them into 20 points.

It led to long stretches of ugly basketball both ways. But when the Wolf Pack (2-0) wasn’t turning it over, it was getting into the paint and putting strain on NU’s lineup by drawing fouls.

“Our movement creates and generates looks. And our movement did not create those looks tonight,” Hoiberg said. “It was too much playing stagnant, and shooting without the movement we generally have.”

Banton led Nebraska with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but his three-pointer at the final horn went begging. Teddy Allen added 17 points, six boards and five steals, while Kobe Webster came off the bench for 13 points and three steals.