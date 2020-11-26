Huskers must 'dig down deep' to snap skid against Iowa on the Field of Bad Dreams

Former teammates often check in with Erik Chinander. They talk football and cheer on Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Maybe reminisce on the past and catch up on the present.

Not this week.

Chinander, a walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa from 1998-2002 on Kirk Ferentz’s first teams, knows by now he’s on his own when the Huskers and Hawkeyes meet. His black-and-gold friends are aware this game is serious enough that even friendly banter is kept to a minimum before Black Friday.

“I don’t really hear much from them this week because they know that there’ll be some bite-back real hard,” Chinander said. “So I think everybody kind of leaves each other alone during this one.”

Nebraska has only one Big Ten border rival, and Iowa has been a field of bad dreams for the program since Bo Pelini’s final game. The Huskers have longer active losing streaks and have endured more important ones than the ongoing five-game skid against the Hawkeyes. But few have conjured up more frustration than the Heroes Trophy game, which has had NU lose in many different ways spanning multiple coaching staffs during the darkest days in recent team history.