Huskers must 'dig down deep' to snap skid against Iowa on the Field of Bad Dreams

Former teammates often check in with Erik Chinander. They talk football and cheer on Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Maybe reminisce on the past and catch up on the present.
Not this week.
Chinander, a walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa from 1998-2002 on Kirk Ferentz’s first teams, knows by now he’s on his own when the Huskers and Hawkeyes meet. His black-and-gold friends are aware this game is serious enough that even friendly banter is kept to a minimum before Black Friday.
“I don’t really hear much from them this week because they know that there’ll be some bite-back real hard,” Chinander said. “So I think everybody kind of leaves each other alone during this one.”
Nebraska has only one Big Ten border rival, and Iowa has been a field of bad dreams for the program since Bo Pelini’s final game. The Huskers have longer active losing streaks and have endured more important ones than the ongoing five-game skid against the Hawkeyes. But few have conjured up more frustration than the Heroes Trophy game, which has had NU lose in many different ways spanning multiple coaching staffs during the darkest days in recent team history.
“We really want to end up on top this year,” fifth-year senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “We’re doing everything in our power to prepare this week to be that team on top.”
Wisconsin has beaten the Huskers seven straight times. Ohio State has won six straight in the series. Texas has also taken six straight — an age spot from a bygone Big 12 era.
Then there’s Iowa, which has provided a heaping side of indigestion with Thanksgiving leftovers. Even the last Husker win — a 37-34 overtime victory in 2014 that required a 17-point comeback — was followed two days later by then-Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst firing Pelini after a 9-3 regular season.
And that was the high point for Big Red. Since then:
2015 (Iowa 28-20): Four Tommy Armstrong interceptions solidified the Hawkeyes’ 12-0 regular season, even as NU outgained Iowa by 183 yards and ran 39 more plays in Lincoln.
2016 (Iowa 40-10): Nebraska was pushed around for four quarters, prompting then-defensive coordinator Mark Banker to remark Iowa’s practices must be “like a bloodbath.” Banker was fired a couple of months later.
2017 (Iowa 56-14): The last game of the Mike Riley era secured a 4-8 season, Nebraska’s worst since 1961. The Hawkeyes scored 49 straight points to complete the blowout.
2018 (Iowa 31-28): NU rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to tie, only to see Iowa gamble on fourth-and-8, then kick a winning field goal in the rain as time expired.
2019 (Iowa 27-24): This one cost the Huskers a bowl game. A couple of long scoring runs and a 95-yard kickoff return were the big blows. But two 22-yard completions in the last minute set up a 48-yard field goal, after which kicker Keith Duncan wagged his finger and blew kisses at the Nebraska bench.
NU senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok has absorbed most of those wet-blanket defeats. When the Huskers don’t do the little things right, the Hawkeyes always make them pay, Farniok said. Scott Frost labeled the upcoming clash “a black-and-blue game” like it is every year.
“They’re going to make you earn it,” Frost said. “They’re a physical team, they’re good on defense, they do a great job on offense.”
Eight schools have beaten Nebraska at least six straight times, but only Wisconsin, Ohio State and Texas have done so in the past 40 years. The program’s longest drought against a single foe was when it dropped 16 straight to Oklahoma from 1943-58 before finally breaking through in a game the Sooners were favored to win by more than two touchdowns.
Harry Tolly was the Nebraska quarterback that jubilant day in 1959. Now a retired dentist living in Lincoln, Tolly recently told The World-Herald that game included plenty of streak-busting ingredients. Special teams helped, with a couple of field goals and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Oklahoma scored right away — “like old times,” Tolly said — on a drizzly day inside Memorial Stadium. Nebraska responded with its own touchdown and missed on the 2-point conversion, but Tolly considered the bold coaching move a good sign.
“I kind of got an inkling there that maybe we were going to win that game,” Tolly said. “We caught a lot of breaks along the way.”
The Huskers may need to make their own luck Friday against a program with a more-established culture and system. Iowa — coming off convincing wins over Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State — has advantages in nearly every statistical category along with the intangible edge.
Chinander said against this opponent, you have to “dig down deep.”
“It means a lot to not only the players on both sides but the fans on both sides, the people of each state,” Chinander said. “This is a game that if you can’t get ready for this one, you probably don’t need to be playing college football or playing at Nebraska, because this is a game that everybody’s ready for.”
Iowa players and coaches were mostly businesslike discussing the Huskers. The Hawkeyes have lots of border rivals, Ferentz said. Senior left tackle Alaric Jackson — who chose Iowa over Nebraska on signing day in 2016 — said the game is as straightforward as winning in the trenches.
“There’s no secret,” Jackson said. “We’re just going to run the ball, it’s as simple as that.”
Iowa does what it does. Nebraska continues to search for an identity and won’t name its starting quarterback or running back until Friday’s noon kickoff.
Does Nebraska have the physical might and mental stamina to stop the Hawkeyes? A new narrative is out there, if only the Huskers are ready to take it.
“We just want to win,” Domann said. “The fact that it’s Iowa this week and we’re coming off a not-so-great game, it just makes it that much (more). The passion’s going to be there, the anticipation’s going to be there. It’s going to make it that much sweeter when we come out on top on Friday.”
