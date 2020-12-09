Huskers struggle when adversity strikes as Georgia Tech pulls away late

LINCOLN — Since the preseason, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has praised his team’s chemistry and ability to handle adversity when things get tough.
Tuesday, for the first time, the Huskers got a look at what can happen when things start to come apart.
Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright took over in the final seven minutes, scoring 24 of Georgia Tech’s final 26 points as the Yellow Jackets blitzed the Nebraska men’s basketball team with a late run to beat the Huskers 75-64 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The biggest part of this game is battling through adversity, which, this group has been good at so far this season,” Hoiberg said. “But for the first time, I didn’t see that same togetherness... Tonight I just saw us separate a little bit. You gotta find a way to do it. I don’t care what level you’re playing at — elementary school, college, pro. The number one thing you have to do is fight through adversity and battle through the moments.
“And they did a much better job of that than we did tonight, and that’s why they won the game.”
Alvarado, Georgia Tech’s point guard, epitomized Hoiberg’s evaluation. The 6-foot senior played the final 14 minutes of the game with four fouls and never came off the floor. He scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, and had Nebraska’s defense on a string for most of the closing stretch.
While Alvarado was off the floor late in the first half and early in the second after picking up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the period, Nebraska strung together a 16-2 run to take its largest lead of the game at 43-37 with 14:34 left
Alvarado returned shortly after Kobe Webster’s three-pointer gave NU that lead, and the Yellow Jackets (2-2) started going to work.
With Alvarado powering its offense, Georgia Tech outscored Nebraska 26-13 over the last 7 minutes, 21 seconds of the game. Wright, who came into the game averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds per game, finished with 13 and eight after being held to two points and two boards in the first half.
The final surge started out of the under-8 media timeout, when Alvarado hit a three-pointer off an offensive rebound, and hit another 22 seconds later after a Nebraska turnover. Just like that, NU went from up 52-51 to down 57-52.
“I think for about 33 minutes we were solid on both ends of the floor — we were talking, the energy was up,” Webster said. “(After the media timeout) I think that was when we kind of separated a little bit. We tried to get it back, but I think by the time (the deficit) got to 11 or 12 points, it was a little late to turn it around.”
Webster led Nebraska (3-2) with 20 points, going 6-for-7 from three-point range. The six three-pointers were a career-high for Webster. Dalano Banton added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Teddy Allen finished with 10 points.
But, Nebraska committed a season high 16 turnovers and shot 38% from the field, going 2-for-16 from three-point range outside of Webster’s performance.
The first half featured Nebraska committing 12 turnovers, missing 12 of 14 shots in one stretch, and a bizarre sequence involving NU’s Trey McGowens, Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright, and Tech coach Josh Pastner.
And NU still trailed only 32-30 at the break.
As McGowens was bringing the ball up the floor, he veered into Wright and drew a foul. Wright held on to McGowens’ foot, the teams came together, words were exchanged, and Pastner came off the Georgia Tech bench to midcourt to apparently try and separate the two.
When the dust settled, Wright was given a personal foul while Nebraska’s Lat Mayen was given a technical and Pastner escaped unscathed. NU lost possession, Tech hit both free throws, and then scored on the ensuing possession for a four-point trip.
Nebraska won’t have long to dwell on the loss. The Huskers play at No. 8 Creighton Friday.
