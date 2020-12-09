Huskers struggle when adversity strikes as Georgia Tech pulls away late

While Alvarado was off the floor late in the first half and early in the second after picking up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the period, Nebraska strung together a 16-2 run to take its largest lead of the game at 43-37 with 14:34 left

Alvarado returned shortly after Kobe Webster’s three-pointer gave NU that lead, and the Yellow Jackets (2-2) started going to work.

With Alvarado powering its offense, Georgia Tech outscored Nebraska 26-13 over the last 7 minutes, 21 seconds of the game. Wright, who came into the game averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds per game, finished with 13 and eight after being held to two points and two boards in the first half.

The final surge started out of the under-8 media timeout, when Alvarado hit a three-pointer off an offensive rebound, and hit another 22 seconds later after a Nebraska turnover. Just like that, NU went from up 52-51 to down 57-52.

“I think for about 33 minutes we were solid on both ends of the floor — we were talking, the energy was up,” Webster said. “(After the media timeout) I think that was when we kind of separated a little bit. We tried to get it back, but I think by the time (the deficit) got to 11 or 12 points, it was a little late to turn it around.”