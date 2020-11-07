'Inexcusable' offensive performance, red zone woes doom Huskers in ugly loss to Northwestern

Indeed, they chewed through the bulk of the field quickly, covering 72 yards, but like far too much of Nebraska’s offensive production on the day, it turned into empty calories.

In a game that was virtually certain to come down to execution in the small parts of the game, the details, Northwestern arrived at the stadium with a far better track record and then showed it.

“Discipline in our program starts with me and the coaches to make sure that we have it,” Frost said. “That’s what we talked about all week is not just playing well but playing smart. And we didn’t. We made too many mistakes against a good team.

“We’ve got to get that fixed and I’ve got to get that fixed.”

Nebraska, though, had the lead at halftime thanks mostly to a strong overall defensive performance and a pair of big plays from Farmer.

The Atlanta native got an assist on his first interception but handled No. 2 solo.

The rangy redshirt freshman safety fielded a throw from Ramsey early in the second quarter after it bounded off of senior Husker safety Marquel Dismuke’s helmet, setting up Nebraska around midfield for a drive that ultimately ended in Culp’s second field goal of the first half.