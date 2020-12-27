John Cook, Huskers ready for the longest offseason to come to an end soon

After the Huskers held a scrimmage Nov. 12 that was broadcast online, the team took a break for finals and Thanksgiving. The team returned to Lincoln for a three-week training block that ended Dec. 18, and then the players were then able to go home for Christmas.

The players will return to Lincoln early this coming week, and then quarantine and have COVID-19 testing with hopes of resuming practice on Jan. 1.

“We have three weeks to get ready to start playing on Jan. 22,” Cook said. “We’ll treat it just like a preseason in August.”

The volleyball team will now have COVID-19 testing daily because it’s in-season.

In the past Cook said that one of the reasons he’d like to see a permanent move to the spring for women’s volleyball is so that teams could train in the fall, and then freshmen would be better prepared to play at a high level.

But Cook isn’t sure that practicing this fall will be a huge benefit to any specific players. And the team was playing catch-up in strength and conditioning from not being together in the spring.