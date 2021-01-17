Largest number of early enrollees in Nebraska's history are set to arrive in Lincoln

“Me and my friends are very close,” Malcom said. “Even kids that are younger than me, we hang out all the time. I weighed it out, getting to be in other sports and getting to be around them more — because you’re only in high school once. But I had to do what’s best for me and my future.”

That split feeling is familiar to Haarberg. Along with leaving friends and family behind, he is giving up a chance at Kearney Catholic and state track records. As a sophomore he tied the school mark in the high jump, broke the 200-meter time and narrowly missed the top performance in the 100.

COVID wiped out his junior track season. He often looks at the record board now and imagines where his name should be up there.

“I knew there were some times that would really put the state and the Midwest on notice if I got to run this year and jump,” Haarberg said. “Obviously I decided to sacrifice that for the opportunity to go compete at Nebraska.”

Haarberg said he didn’t need many classes for his senior year but took a standard load anyway, including an online religion class and foundations of modern politics. The more he got to know other Nebraska 2021 commits through gatherings and their group chat, the more he felt comfortable that he wouldn’t be a 17-year-old college student who only knew NU coaches.