Long ball vs. steel trap as Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson try to solve Illinois pass defense

LINCOLN – Mark Whipple has been in the football business 43 years, and down to what may be his final five games at Nebraska, the offensive coordinator has ditched any semblance of coachspeak.

So he trucked a question about NU’s physicality – a point of emphasis for both Athletic Director Trev Alberts and interim head coach Mickey Joseph – the way one of his running backs might.

“To me it’s about scoring points,” Whipple said. “I mean, I don’t think anybody comes after the game and says, ‘geez, we were more physical.’ They have a scoreboard for a reason. I haven’t seen any tab on physicality up there.”

But it’s precisely the challenge No. 17 Illinois’ pass defense will pose on Saturday. Yes, the Illini’s pass defense, which is ranked No. 1 nationally in efficiency rating.

While Illinois has faced pass-challenged teams like Iowa, Wyoming and Minnesota, it has nevertheless made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks with an aggressive pass rush and equally aggressive man coverage.

“My Dad always said ‘men and women lie, numbers don’t,’” Joseph said.

“Their numbers prove they’re pretty good – they’re top five in every category. It’s a really sound defense. They don’t do much. But what they do, they do it very well…it’s ‘you’ve got this man, and you’re going to be over the center, and let’s play football.’”

That starts with a physical pass rush, typically five men, out of what amounts to a five-man front, although Illinois may call it a 3-4 scheme.

The Illini average 3.29 sacks per game, typically on bull rushers with rush ends Gabe Jacas and Seth Coleman, Floridians who scream off the edge and have combined for 7 ½ sacks in 2022.

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters – frontrunner for the Broyles Award and likely candidate for the Colorado head coaching job – said he likes to get Jacas and Coleman as many one-on-one situations as possible.

“You try to do things to make sure they’re on the field at the same time and at opportune moments,” Walters said.

Walters creates those situations by bringing five men – usually from right on the line of scrimmage – right at the quarterback. Keith Randolph and Jer’Zahn Newton each have four sacks on the season.

On their edge guys, they’re big guys, they’re quick guys,” left tackle Turner Corcoran said. “On the interior, they’re physical. They like to do a lot of power moves.”

Bad news for Nebraska, given the offensive line’s porous nature at times this season. NU has allowed 20 sacks in seven games; only Indiana and Iowa have allowed more sacks among Big Ten teams.

“Not as good as we want it to be,” Corcoran said.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, Corcoran said, had commissioned “blitz pickup” meetings in recent weeks to coordinate between linemen, tight ends and backs on handling a good pass rush. Nebraska will need those lesson plans handy on Saturday.

NU’s receivers, meanwhile, will have to prepared to win one-on-one matchups. If Walters is committed to bringing five-man pressures with regularity, it tends to reduce the number of coverage men Illinois uses in the back-end.

So the Illini use “man free” coverage quite a bit. A single “free” safety roams to the biggest deep threat while other defensive backs try to lock up receivers one-on-one. The tighter the coverage, the tougher it is for quarterbacks to find their receivers in small windows.

Man coverage can be dangerous, too, though, as it allows the best receivers to win one-on-one matchups downfield.

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, second in the Big Ten in receiving yards, is one of the best receivers in the country so far in 2022. Walters expects his defensive backs – including leading Thorpe Award candidate Devon Witherspoon – to be embrace the challenge.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t pay attention to where he’s at and respect the speed he has and respect the way he’s able to high-point the ball and go up for the deep ball,” Walters said of Palmer, who burned Indiana and Purdue’s coverage schemes in recent weeks.

“Shoot, they give him the ball all over the place and in different areas of the field. We respect that aspect of it but we don’t fear anybody.”

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has noticed that defenses don’t adjust much to Palmer regardless of the receiver’s success, and Whipple said college football teams are reluctant to devote double “bracket” coverage to a lone receiver.

The Illini may have the cover corners to take on Palmer, and a pass rush that gives Thompson little time to succeed.

But if Thompson can get – or buy – a few seconds in the pocket, Walters is impressed with the way the Husker QB gives Palmer and other receivers a chance at big plays.

“You see, a lot of times QBs - on contested deep ball throws - will throw the ball out of bounds or throw it too far, trying to place it perfectly,” Walters said. “He does a good job of leaving it in bounds and giving his guys a chance to go make plays, and they have made plays.”

Which is why, Walters said, Whipple draws up so many aggressive plays. Nebraska has become more aggressive since Joseph took over for Scott Frost, Walters said, lending credence to the notion that Frost preferred to run the ball more while Whipple prefers to pass – and score – as much as possible.

“The beauty of football is we don’t have any idea how the game’s going to play out,” Whipple said when discussing physicality. “We may think we do, but we don’t. So you’ve just got to see what you have and they have and make some adjustments and go from there.”