Nebraska baseball collects big haul of Big Ten honors, including 3 of the 4 major awards

\Nebraska collected a major haul of Big Ten baseball honors Sunday, befitting of a conference champion in a lengthy league-only season.
The Huskers earned three of the league's four major awards as voted on by league coaches. Spencer Schwellenbach was named player of the year, Max Anderson landed freshman of the year and Will Bolt took coach of the year in his second season in Lincoln.
Five Nebraska players were All-Big Ten choices, with four on the first team: infielder/catcher Luke Roskam, outfielder Jaxon Hallmark, left-handed starter Cade Povich and Schwellenbach. Anderson — a Millard West grad — garnered a second-team nod.
Anderson and second baseman Brice Matthews also are part of the league’s all-freshman team.
NU earned the accolades throughout an all-league spring in which it went 31-12 and clinched the title with a weekend to spare. It won its 10th series in 11 tries by downing Michigan to end Saturday. The team will learn its NCAA regional destination Monday afternoon before embarking on a postseason run next weekend.
Schwellenbach has been a do-everything player while starting every game this season. In addition to committing just three errors at shortstop — making hard plays look routine with quick feet and a rifle for an arm — the third-year Husker hit .289 with six homers and a team-high 35 RBIs to go with nine steals. He also pitched for the first time in college, allowing two runs in 25⅓ innings with 29 strikeouts, six walks and nine saves as the closer.
The Michigan native is the first Husker to be named a conference player of the year since Alex Gordon in 2005 and is likely to be a high draft pick in July.
“What an honor,” the team co-captain posted on social media. “Thank you to all my boys and coaches!!”
Anderson batted .337 while beginning every game this spring. He blasted seven home runs — including long balls in his first and last at-bats of the regular season — with 32 RBIs while consistently making plays at third base.
Bolt, a former Nebraska player and assistant, guided NU to perhaps its most impressive regular season since it hosted a regional in 2008. The team avoided losing skids and repeatedly strung together wins. A don’t-care philosophy filtered through the roster as the team overcame various circumstances like being the only league team not to host a pod in its home city and playing 15 home games overall.
Since the Big Ten became a 13-school baseball league when Maryland and Rutgers joined in 2015, Nebraska had celebrated three first-team honorees before Sunday in Scott Schreiber (twice) and Jake Meyers. NU last had one in 2017.
Its four first-team members are the most since NU joined the league a decade ago. Roskam, Hallmark and Schwellenbach were staples atop a lineup that led the league in scoring, while Povich settled in as a reliable Friday ace and became the first Nebraska full-time starting pitcher to end with more strikeouts (79) than innings (73⅓).