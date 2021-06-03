Nebraska baseball is fresh and ready for Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska may not be the favorite in the Fayetteville Regional. But it is certainly the freshest.

The Huskers went through practice at Arkansas’s Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday afternoon in preparation for Friday’s postseason opener against Northeastern. No one was limited. No one was out. As has been the case all season, just about every contributor was available.

“One silver lining, maybe, playing less games this year,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “… It does become a grind where you play 44 conference games where they all matter. We’ve been able to hit the reset button each week and keep the guys fresh and off their feet a little bit. I don’t see anybody with any signs of slowing down.”

While Nebraska enters the weekend coming off a low-stakes home series against Michigan in which it already had clinched the Big Ten title, its three potential regional foes are recovering from grueling conference tournaments. Northeastern played five games in four days, rallying back from the losers’ bracket to clinch the Colonial crown in emotional, walk-off fashion. Arkansas traveled to win four games in five days to take the SEC while NJIT played twice before inclement weather wiped out the remainder of the America East event.