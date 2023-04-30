LINCOLN - The wind howled. So did a few dogs during an afternoon of “Bark at the Park.” A couple of quick Minnesota hits stirred a few specks of doubt.

Nebraska, though, stayed steady in the circumstances. And a week that began with a couple of ugly losses ended with a Big Ten series win.

The Huskers posted an eight-run inning for a second straight day to down the Gophers 11-5 Sunday, securing their fourth league series victory in five tries. Will Walsh fired a quality start and received copious support from a lineup that feasted on early mistakes and added home runs from Cole Evans, Gabe Swansen and Max Anderson with winds blasting out to right field in excess of 30 mph at Haymarket Park.

“Just really good to bounce back and win a series,” Walsh said. “Coming into these last two games, I mean, they’re must-win games to go and take a series from Minnesota, and that’s what we did.”

The gut punch came Friday — two days after a flat loss at home to South Dakota State — when 11th-place Minnesota rallied in the ninth to take the series opener. The rebound began Saturday with an 18-0 win and extended into Sunday, when NU led 9-0 in the fourth inning and had scored the last 29 runs in the series.

Maybe, players agreed, they have found something as the calendar flips to May. Coach Will Bolt said the team’s talent and commitment to the process in practice is as good as any he has been around. More confounding has been holding the daily pitch-by-pitch focus required to be great.

“The challenge is to challenge these guys daily to be locked in the way we need to be locked in,” Bolt said. “No better time than now to put it all together.”

NU (24-16-1, 9-6 Big Ten) heads into a Wednesday home game with North Dakota State before a series at league-leading Maryland with a bit of momentum after its latest Gopher pummeling that took 2 hours, 21 minutes. Walsh allowed three runs in six innings while Evans highlighted the breakout fourth with a three-run shot that was destined to land well foul had the gusts not pushed it back inside the left-field line.

“That was a foul ball off the bat for sure,” Evans said. “But fortunate, I guess.”

NU didn’t need much luck overall.

The Huskers chased Minnesota starter Richie Holetz in the fourth inning after hitting the right-hander around for nine runs (eight earned). Two errors and a wild pitch produced a run in the first. The eight-spot included runs on a passed ball, a Josh Caron bloop knock to right, an Anderson sacrifice fly and a fielding error in right, along with homers from Evans and Swansen.

Nebraska baseball adds to future infield competition as juco bat Rhett Stokes commits

Swansen’s blast to right was his 13th of the spring and the latest moment in a breakout year for the sophomore, who is hitting .309 after posting .154 with one round-tripper in part-time duty last year. Anderson added his team-best 16th long ball — a two-run shot — in the ninth.

“We have a great chemistry with this team day in and day out,” Walsh said. “Everybody loves each other. We just come out here playing for each other and going to win games.”

The left-handed two-way player struck out five and walked one in his fifth start. Minnesota led off the game with a single and bunt hit before the sophomore responded with two strikeouts and a ground-ball out. He mostly worked low in the strike zone across his 87 pitches while holding down the Big Ten’s worst offense and one of the lowest-scoring lineups in Division I.

Walsh navigated traffic on the bases in each of the first four frames without damage and followed with a 1-2-3 fifth. A Jake Perry sacrifice fly and Kris Hokenson line-drive two-run homer to right in the sixth cut NU's edge to 9-3. Corbin Hawkins and Jalen Worthley finished out the win over the Gophers (12-30, 5-10).

Three more home runs also pushed the Husker season total to 72, marking their most since 2003 (76). There are still 11 scheduled regular-season games left plus a potential berth in the Big Ten Tournament.

If May goes how April ended, Bolt said, Nebraska — in a three-way tie for third in the Big Ten and two games behind leader Maryland — may still have another kick left in this baseball marathon.

“I thought we showed up three days in a row with really good focus and very competitive,” Bolt said. “It wasn’t necessarily perfect all the time but it was very competitive and we got a series win out of it because of that.”​