Nebraska falls to No. 25 Ohio State for Huskers' 20th straight Big Ten loss

First came the early misses — which Hoiberg called good looks. Next, a stretch of desert that rivaled any of the sand dunes of the Doc Sadler or Tim Miles eras, in which, from the 13:15 mark of the first half until halftime, NU missed 17 of 18 shots and scored all of eight points and trailed 38-21 at halftime as a result.

“It’s just unfortunate that we can’t throw that thing in the ocean right now, but we can let that affect your overall approach to the little things that can keep you in a game like this,” Hoiberg said.

NU started the second half with a 3-point play from Trey McGowens that cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 14. That was the end of the evening’s good news.

OSU (8-2 and 2-2) responded with a 16-2 run that took just five minutes of game clock. It scored at will against Nebraska’s defense, hitting eight 3-pointers and shooting 54.8% from the floor in the second half alone. The Buckeyes weren’t the biggest guys Nebraska had faced, Ouedraogo said afterward, but they played physically. One 6-foot-8 freshman reserve, Zed Key, made all five of his shots and finished with 14 points. Ouedraogo, NU’s only experienced post, took just three shots in 21 minutes — he made just one — because he’s generally instructed to pass out to the perimeter when he doesn’t have a point-blank look.