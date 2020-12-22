Nebraska falls to No. 9 Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

The result? Wisconsin didn’t score for nearly five minutes to start the game. It had three points in the opening ten minutes, and went more than seven between made baskets. At the 5:48 mark, after a McGowens 3-point play, the Huskers led 19-9.

“We knew they were going to play through the paint, knowing we give up size, so we wanted to double-team them every time they caught it on the dribble,” Banton said. “We wanted to harass them, make them fire it out on rotations. That was working for us early.”

But Wisconsin made its surge, finishing the half on a 16-5 run to lead 25-24 at half. True freshman guard Johnny Davis had seven and forward Aleem Ford, benefiting from NU’s attention to Potter and Reuvers, scored seven as well.

When the Badgers jumped out to a 32-26 lead early in the second half, Nebraska answered with the 7-0 run. At the 14:03 mark, Wisconsin retook the lead. It had control of the game within five minutes of game clock. Nebraska suffered a similar fate in losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton. Strong starts. What Hoiberg calls “phenomenal” effort. And then the quick collapse from which NU never recovers.

It’s a trend Hoiberg believes Nebraska will break.