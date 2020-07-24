Despite the heat, despite the wind and despite the pandemic, a full field showed up for the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Golf Classic presented by First State Bank Friday at Riverside Golf Club.
Participants got in a round of golf in the afternoon before an evening meal. That was followed by a question and answer session involving many of the former athletes on hand.
The event was held at Riverside a year ago. It was such a success that Nebraska Greats Foundation founder Jerry Murtaugh — who was a first-team All-American linebacker for the Huskers as a senior in 1970 — and his board of directors decided to bring it back again this year.
“I’ve been aware of it for a long time,” said Tom Ruud, who played football at Nebraska from 1971 to 1974. “What Jerry has put together, I’ve donated to it every year. I finally got a chance to come and play.
“It’s a great situation for all the colleges to come together. We’re all in a fraternity. We all put ourselves out there and put a lot of time and effort into our sport. I’m proud of all the guys that are here.”
Murtaugh organized the foundation to help former college athletes from any of 16 universities or colleges in the state who may need financial or medical assistance.
Brett Wetton, who played football at Nebraska-Kearney in the late 1990s, is in his second year as a foundation board member.
“The power of helping somebody that may not have the connections or doesn’t know who to ask, doesn’t have the money, there’s just a tremendous amount of stress we can alleviate very quickly for people,” Wetton said. “One gal who was a four-time All-American gymnast at Nebraska didn’t have a diagnosis for six or seven years. We got her to (the Mayo Clinic) and literally within two or three weeks she had a diagnosis. So it’s pretty powerful to see that.”
And, Wetton said, any money raised by the foundation goes to help those former athletes.
“The money goes directly to the people in need,” Wetton said. “We’re not paid as board members. There’s not a lot of frivolous spending. It goes to the people who need it. That’s always been an important factor for me when I’m thinking about making a charitable contribution.”
Wetton, who grew up in Geneva and now lives in Kearney, got his “cup of coffee” in the NFL after graduating from Nebraska-Kearney. He played for the Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts, Rams and Packers.
Wetton was an offensive tackle and long snapper for the Lopers. When he got to the NFL, they saw him as a tight end because he could run and catch the ball.
But that didn’t work out.
“At the end of the day, you know, a very famous guy in Nebraska — Tom Kropp — would tell you, no one remembers your scores,” Wetton said. “It’s the relationships and I think that’s what this event is really about.”
Now Wetton is a cardiovascular device representative. That puts him in a good position to help those who need assistance.
“That help comes in many different ways,” Wetton said. “One gal from Peru State needed a bed. One gal needed a diagnosis from the Mayo Clinic and we were able to set her up for that. I have a lot of connections in the medical world.”
Former Husker quarterback Eric Crouch, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2001, was on hand again although he didn’t do much actual golfing. A back issue he’s been dealing with turned him into the “all-time putter” for Friday’s round.
But Crouch, who is also a member of the board of directors for the foundation, still had a good time.
“We’re always looking forward to this time out here, meeting new people and getting together with the sponsors and the athletes, just growing the organization,” Crouch said. “For awhile I didn’t think it was gonna happen. So it’s really nice to be outside and see people and play a little golf and let the awareness of the foundation continue to grow.”
Crouch said the foundation has helped numerous athletes, including Willie Miller who played fullback for the Huskers from 1997 to 2000. Miller weighed 420 pounds and was battling drug addiction four years ago before the Nebraska Greats Foundation helped him get back on track.
“You know, it is so important for us to do community outreach events like this, all over the state and involve the athletes that have been through the program,” Crouch said. “We have Willie Miller here whose life has been changed dramatically forever. He’s doing oh so well. Those are the stories we want to share.”
Crouch said athletes are prideful people who often don’t want to ask for help. That’s why Wetton said they are always looking for help identifying those who need it.
“We’re also looking for people who are in need,” Wetton said. “If anybody out there knows a former athlete who needs some help, send them to our website at Nebraskagreats.org or call one of us.”
