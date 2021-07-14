Nebraska names Trev Alberts new AD

Alberts said something else, too: Nebraska’s A.D. job was “different” from the last time it was open in 2017, when Alberts took himself out of the running for a role that eventually went to Bill Moos.

So what changed?

What got Alberts — the 14th athletic director in school history but the fourth in less than a decade — to depart UNO? What made him leave his vacation spot in South Carolina — where his family goes around the Fourth of July holiday for an annual recharge — early for an interview that would change his life?

Start with the five words Trev said to his wife, Angela, after Moos’ sudden retirement in late June. It was clear NU would move fast to replace Moos, and the usual runway for such transitions had been shortened to a length fit for a puddle jumper. Alberts, this time, wanted the job and heeded the call from others to pursue it.

“What he said was ‘I can follow Ted Carter,’ ” Angela Alberts said. “That’s a leader he can follow.”

NU’s President, in his 17th month in the role, impressed Alberts in every interaction they’d had.