Nebraska prepares to embark down unknown road in Fred Hoiberg's second year

The hope for now is that the Huskers don’t have to press pause too many times.

“I think the biggest thing we have talked to our players about is, all we can do is worry about the things we can control. And that’s coming in the gym and working hard every day, doing the right things to try and do everything we can to where COVID doesn’t go through our team,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Now that we’re approaching the season and the rule of having to sit out an extended period if we do have it, our guys have bought into it.”

Buy-ins matter, especially for a team that won seven games last season and doesn’t know how many it will get this year. Could NU win 15 games? Will it even play 15 games?

No one knows. Hoiberg has said he likes his second team in Lincoln, but every coach likes their team this time of year. What will matter more is how much the Huskers like each other.

There isn’t a lot of going on right now if you’re a power conference athletic program. Practice with your teammates, live with your teammates, eat with your teammates, wonder what’s coming with your teammates.