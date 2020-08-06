Nebraska received a dash of top-25 attention. Many of its opponents collected much more in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday.
The Huskers garnered votes in the first poll since the Big Ten unveiled its reconfigured 10-game 2020 schedule Wednesday but finished well outside the top 25. Six Big Ten schools are among the top-25 group, including five on NU’s schedule.
Nebraska’s slate was well established as among the most difficult nationally, but now there are rankings associated with the challenge. Beginning Sept. 19, the Huskers will play consecutive games without a bye against No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 23 Iowa, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State. Following an off week and road tilt against Northwestern, the Huskers will host No. 7 Penn State on Halloween.
Michigan (No. 15) and Indiana (one vote) were other Big Ten schools who gained recognition. With three votes, Nebraska opens tied for No. 44 with Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Methodist.
Nebraska was the top team receiving votes outside the preseason top 25 last year before going 5-7. It began No. 24 in the Associated Press poll last August, ending a streak of 33 straight absences from the AP poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.