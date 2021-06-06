Nebraska stays alive by forcing deciding game with No. 1 Arkansas

An Acker triple and Luke Roskam RBI groundout in the first put the Huskers ahead, and Acker added a towering solo shot into the left-field bullpen in the third. NJIT answered with a long ball from Matt Cocciadiferro in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1.

NU broke into the Highlander bullpen in the bottom half, knocking out starting lefty Grant Vurpillat after a plunked batter and a walk. It was the start of sending 12 men to the plate, highlighted by RBI singles from Acker, Hallmark, Spencer Schwellenbach and Griffin Everitt along with a Chick three-run inside-the-park homer on a ball he smashed to left.

Four more Huskers collected run-scoring hits in the fifth, punctuated by a Matthews two-run bomb over the 400-foot sign in center field to balloon the lead to 16-1.

Both teams dipped into their benches the rest of the way. Caleb Feekin and Braxton Bragg tossed the final two innings for Nebraska after Schanaman allowed two runs (one earned) with three walks and five strikeouts over seven frames and 107 pitches. Hallmark homered in the eighth and was among nine Huskers to collect RBIs and 11 to get a hit.

The 18 runs tie the most the Huskers have scored in a postseason game in school history (18 against Eastern Michigan in 2003). NJIT used seven different pitchers, five of whom allowed runs.