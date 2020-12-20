Nebraska turns down bowl game offers, ends season

LINCOLN — For the fourth straight year, Nebraska’s football team will not play in a bowl game.
After a year shaped and slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Huskers chose to decline a bowl invitation despite being eligible to play in one.
NU ends its season at 3-5 for its fourth-straight losing season, as well. That fate was guaranteed with the 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 12.
But NU rebounded, on a short week, to beat Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in New Jersey. The trip was long and several Huskers — including Luke Reimer and Luke McCaffrey — did not play.
Husker players then met Saturday to discuss playing in a bowl, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Players were beginning to make their plans to go home Saturday night. Nebraska then announced its decision late Sunday morning.
“Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season,” coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday. This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends. We will turn our focus to the 2021 season, and we look forward to our players returning to campus for the spring semester in January.”
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos thanked the players and coaching staff for their efforts and diligence in following COVID protocols for nearly nine months.
“The young men in our football program have shown great discipline this year adhering to necessary safety measures and protocols,” Moos said. “I commend them for how they handled the challenges they faced in this unprecedented season.
“I also can’t thank our coaching staff and support staff enough for the leadership, organization and professionalism they have displayed. It has been a true team effort to make this season possible. It has been a grueling 10 months for all involved, but because of the efforts of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff, we were one of only a few Big Ten teams that avoided a pause in team activities during the 2020 season.”
Many Big Ten teams, all eligible for bowls, joined NU in its decision. Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers all chose to forgo a bowl. In the Pac-12, most teams — including USC and Stanford — opted out, as well. So the Huskers would have had options, although none likely would have changed the trajectory of the 2020 season.
Plus, Nebraska players and Frost hinted at the possibility that NU had played its last game of the season regardless of bowl opportunities.
“It took a lot of effort and energy for everybody to get the guys ready this week,” Frost said after the win. “If we’ve got to turn around and do it again in six or seven days — when we’re going to get home at 4 in the morning — I don’t know how many guys would be excited about that. We’d have to see what’s out there. I’m going to let the kids decide.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he hasn’t been with his family since late March. Martinez was one of the first players back to the program to prepare for the 2020 season, as NU planned on playing in September.
The Big Ten delayed the start to Oct. 24. Frost said that, had he known the season would be delayed, he wouldn’t have brought players back so soon.
Nebraska successfully navigated the season without having to shut down, though a handful of players contracted COVID-19. But, to do so, the team stayed away from almost anyone outside their circle of teammates and coaches. Frost also had a long year personally with the loss of his father, Larry, just before the season.
“We’re really excited for the future, but I’m worn out, too,” Frost said.
With NU’s decision, the offseason begins. It should be a busy one, with seniors — all of whom are allowed by the NCAA to return for a extra year because of COVID — having to decide in the next few weeks whether they want to move on or return. The Huskers will likely lose some guys to the transfer portal and perhaps gain some players out of it.
Nebraska will add several early enrollees, as well, from its 2021 recruiting class. Players will return in mid-to-late January, as the Huskers’ spring academic semester doesn’t begin until Jan. 25.
