Nebraska volleyball poised to be among biggest winners of NIL era

Kelly Hunter figures she would have done more autograph signings. Maybe a few speaking engagements.
One of the best setters in Nebraska volleyball history doesn’t know what’s in store for college student-athletes as they enter an historic new era where they can profit financially from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Now a volunteer assistant coach with the Huskers, Hunter isn’t sure how she would have handled it during an All-America career that ended in 2017 with a national title.
“I kind of envy the current players and I kind of don’t because it’s a whole other layer of things to worry about as a student-athlete,” Hunter said. “It’s really cool to see them do it. I think I’m personally more happy to be on the side that I’m on, watching it and seeing how they handle it. But it’s long overdue.”
What is clear to Hunter — and many others — is the massive potential Husker volleyball has within the untapped NIL market.
Football coach Scott Frost last month specifically mentioned outside hitter Lexi Sun — who has nearly 90,000 combined followers on Twitter and Instagram and debuted her own apparel line Thursday — as someone poised to thrive. NU Interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said he expects volleyball to be equal to or “maybe even better” than football or men’s basketball for brand attention.
Sun, who returned for the extra year after the pandemic in part because of NIL, is Exhibit A for the power of Big Red volleyball. She transferred from Texas three years ago with 22,000 Instagram followers and is now past 75K and selling her own branded shirts for $58 apiece.
“This is going to be something that’s very significant for athletes coming to different schools,” Sun said during a radio interview this week. “Nebraska is literally going to be the hot spot for that. No matter what.”
Former Huskers give other clues to future potential. Olympian Jordan Larson is beyond 88,000 Instagram followers and reps Nike, among other brands. Another Team USA member, Kelsey Robinson, has 134K followers on the platform along with more than 15,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. She promotes Adidas as well as her own film and photography interests.
The former Lauren Cook — daughter of NU coach John Cook — still partners with Dorothy Lynch. Past defensive specialist Kenzie Maloney last played in 2018 but maintains her more than 32,000 combined followers through her work with the same athletic apparel company that’s joining with Sun.
Hunter doesn’t consider social media her “forte” but appreciates that she too had opportunities had she chosen to pursue them. As a recent pro player, the Papillion native been approached by brands looking to pair with her. She declines each one.
“I hardly ever post anyway,” Hunter said, “so I wouldn’t want my whole feed to just be endorsements.”
Many current Huskers are jumping in. Outside hitter Madi Kubik, setter Nicklin Hames and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles all posted social-media videos Friday encouraging interested parties to issue proposals on Opendorse.
Kubik and Hames closed with the same line: “Let’s make some deals!”
Kubik has a combined 22,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram. Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins holds more than 50,000 overall. Hames has above 36,000 in total, making her one of the most-followed college setters in the sport — a fact Nebraska volleyball’s Twitter account (with 129.4K followers) and Instagram (120K) shared last month.
Nebraska’s social-media department has helped build the following, Hunter said, but the main thrust comes from the team’s winning history and a highly devoted fan base. Those parts of the program aren’t new.
The Huskers don’t need another recruiting edge — their 2021 class was historically good and ranked No. 1 in the country. They’re getting one anyway.
“This has the potential to shift the focus onto making money or promoting yourself or your brand,” Hunter said. “But I think at Nebraska we’ve known for a while this was coming and we’ve done a good job prepping our athletes and getting them ready for what’s to come.”