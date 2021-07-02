Nebraska volleyball poised to be among biggest winners of NIL era

Kelly Hunter figures she would have done more autograph signings. Maybe a few speaking engagements.

One of the best setters in Nebraska volleyball history doesn’t know what’s in store for college student-athletes as they enter an historic new era where they can profit financially from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Now a volunteer assistant coach with the Huskers, Hunter isn’t sure how she would have handled it during an All-America career that ended in 2017 with a national title.

“I kind of envy the current players and I kind of don’t because it’s a whole other layer of things to worry about as a student-athlete,” Hunter said. “It’s really cool to see them do it. I think I’m personally more happy to be on the side that I’m on, watching it and seeing how they handle it. But it’s long overdue.”

What is clear to Hunter — and many others — is the massive potential Husker volleyball has within the untapped NIL market.