It’s no secret that Nebraska volleyball is very popular in the state.

That was evident Sunday night into the morning hours in Central City.

People camped out in front of the Central City Performing Arts Center waiting to get tickets for the Nebraska spring volleyball match with Wichita State.

The match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Bison Activity Dome.

The first person got in line at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and the line started forming around 8 p.m. Doors opened into the facility at 8 a.m. Monday and tickets for the event were sold out in 52 minutes.

Central City Superintendent Jeff Jensen said he thought it went really well.

“Everything was well organized and everyone got in and out in an efficient way,” Jensen said. “We had a lot of people waiting so that tells you what Nebraska volleyball is all about.”

Kelly Bandt was one of those fans who made sure he was going to get tickets. His family came to the facility a little after 8 p.m. and camped out for the night.

“There was no way we were going to miss this,” Bandt said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s going to be a packed house. When we heard people were starting to come, we were like ‘we better get over there.’”

Jensen said he expected fans to be waiting to get their tickets during the evening.

“We were actually taking wagers on whether or not we would see the first person here on Saturday night or early Sunday morning,” Jensen said. “I hope the people camping out enjoyed the nice weather.”

Central City had two ticket booths for the fans to get their tickets. The ticket limit per person was four. The Central City dome has a capacity of 2,100. Tickets for the North-South bleachers were sold out in 26 minutes, while the East-West sides were sold out 12 minutes later. The standing room only tickets were sold out around 8:52 a.m.

They did turn away a few people but almost everyone who was in line got a ticket.

“That was good to see,” Jensen said. “The people who got there at 7 a.m. were able to get tickets.”

Jensen said 125 tickets were already sold to Nebraska fans and another 80 to Wichita State fans. There were also a few pre-sold to sponsors and Central City staff members. Jensen said there could be a possibility of more tickets becoming available if people turn them back in saying they don’t want to use them.

Jensen said he’s excited for Central City to have an opportunity to host an event like this.

“This is a nice showcase for our community,” Jensen said. “It should be an exciting weekend.”