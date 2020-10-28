Nebraska-Wisconsin football game canceled because of COVID cases on Badger roster

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said he and UW’s Chancellor, Rebecca Blank, were making a “responsible” decision to pause in consultation with the Big Ten. In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Alvarez said the team wanted to get its “arms around” the situation before it got out of hand.

“Talking to our medical people, as well as our chancellor, we just felt like, with those numbers, we had to get our arms around this, we needed to feel comfortable, particularly with as few as we had prior to (this week),” Alvarez said. “We just felt it was necessary to control it now and we’ll have an individual hotel room where all of our players will stay as we quarantine them.”

Badger players will quarantine for seven days, Alvarez said. He declined to speculate about whether Wisconsin would play its game against Purdue next week.

While Chryst was confident Monday his team could travel to Lincoln to play, reports surfaced by Tuesday afternoon suggesting the game could be in question because Wisconsin’s weekly numbers were close to the Big Ten positive-test thresholds.

“When you have a hand in it, that’s where there’s a disappointment,” Chryst said in a press conference. Chryst said he has to get better at wearing a shield and a mask throughout workouts and games.