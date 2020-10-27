Nebraska-Wisconsin reportedly in danger of cancellation as Badgers deal with COVID

Multiple outlets reported earlier Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz received a confirmed positive test for the coronavirus this week and would have to sit out 21 days via Big Ten protocols. Those same reports said the team’s No. 3 quarterback, Chase Wolf, also received an initial positive through the mandated daily antigen testing. Preseason starting QB Jack Coan is already out indefinitely recovering from a foot injury.

Should the game go forward as planned, Wisconsin will play without Mertz, who enjoyed a spectacular debut against Illinois last weekend, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.

Nebraska players and coaches on Tuesday said they will continue to prepare for the key West Division tilt as though the Badgers will use the same punishing run game that has helped them win seven straight in the head-to-head series.

“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.

Wisconsin could turn to No. 4 QB Danny Vanden Boom, a redshirt junior, to make his first career start Saturday in Lincoln. He appeared in three games in 2018, completing the only pass he attempted for a 3-yard touchdown.