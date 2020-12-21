Next up for Husker seniors: Deciding whether to return for extra year or move on

Input from NFL evaluators will be interesting. All six have at least some reason to believe they can make it, but are any of the six guaranteed draft picks? Domann was selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl. He, like each of the others, played perhaps the best football of his career to date over the past several weeks.

Being drafted isn’t the only consideration, though. So is whether a sixth year of college football can considerably alter one’s stock. That answer may not be the same for every player.

They aren’t the only Blackshirts with decisions to make, either. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt saw his stock rise considerably over the course of the fall and will have to make a decision about whether to return for a fourth year in the program or jump for the NFL after three. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference’s coaches and logged his second interception of the season against Rutgers.

Have indicated a return is unlikely

% Boe Wilson, OL

% Christian Gaylord, OL