P.J. Fleck says Minnesota planning to play Saturday in Lincoln

There will be football in Lincoln on Saturday.

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck told reporters Monday that the Gophers are planning to play Saturday’s game against Nebraska after a COVID-19 outbreak within the locker room kept the team from playing the previous two weekends.

Minnesota has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday, Fleck said. However, the Gophers will be shorthanded against the Huskers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“As of right now — everything changes by the minute — but we plan on playing Nebraska on Saturday and we (have) prepared accordingly,” Fleck said.

Fleck said more than 20 players will be unavailable under Big Ten COVID protocols. Players who test positive must sit out 21 days before returning to competition. Nearly 50 players and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since Nov. 24. Fifteen individuals tested positive Nov. 24, 10 tested positive Nov. 25 and 15 more tested positive Nov. 28.

“This is what it is, but our players and the guys that were out there did a great job practicing Sunday, and really look forward to playing again,” Fleck said. “It’s never our call whether we play or not.”