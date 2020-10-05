Pitt transfer Trey McGowens gets waiver to play for Huskers this season

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball got good news on Monday when Husker guard Trey McGowens, a transfer from Pittsburgh, was granted an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA according to a source with knowledge of the NCAA’s decision.
McGowens becomes an immediate and likely candidate to start in NU’s backcourt, as he was a two-year starter for the Panthers. In 66 games for Pitt, McGowens averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Last season, McGowens averaged nearly two steals per game, as well.
His waiver — granted during the coronavirus pandemic - could give two season veterans for starting guards if Western Illinois guard Kobe Webster — a three-year starter — is a starter, as well.
In April, when McGowens picked NU, he said Nebraska wants him, Webster and 6-foot-8 sophomore Dalano Banton on the court at the same time.
“They space it out so much that anybody will be able to do whatever they’re able to do,” McGowens said of NU coach Fred Hoiberg’s system. “The offense, the spacing, it creates so that I feel like I’ll be able to get to the basket and do whatever I want, open up plays for teammates.”
Nebraska is overhauling its backcourt for the third straight season.
In 2018, the Huskers featured seniors Glynn Watson and James Palmer, with sophomore Thomas Allen. Watson and Palmer graduated while Allen transferred to North Carolina State.
In 2019, Hoiberg brought in a junior college point guard — Cam Mack — retained guard Jervay Green from Tim Miles’ final recruiting class and had Dachon Burke – who’d just finished a sit-out season after a transfer from Robert Morris. All three transferred after the season, with Burke choosing to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft. He is not currently projected to be picked.
For 2020, the Huskers will have a plethora of options. Webster, Banton and McGowens are three. Shamiel Stevenson — a 6-foot-6 wing who played alongside McGowens at Pittsburgh in 2018-2019 — is eligible this season. Teddy Allen was signed from Western Nebraska Community College. Elijah Wood is a 6-5 freshman. And senior Thor Thorbjarnarson, the team’s best 3-point shooter, started 24 games last season and averaged 8.8 points per game.
