Quarterback position appears as open as ever as NU turns to Luke McCaffrey for a spark

As the game wore on, the questions turned to clamor.

Where was Luke McCaffrey? Why wasn’t Nebraska using the redshirt freshman quarterback as it did against Ohio State? After an electric debut, the Colorado native was on the field for all of one play in the first half of Saturday’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern.

Finally, he appeared. Late in the third quarter, McCaffrey took over behind center in place of Adrian Martinez.

He moved Nebraska’s offense through the air. He made a couple of plays with his legs.

But just like Martinez, he threw a crippling interception that ruined a scoring chance as the Huskers fell to 0-2. No matter who was taking the snaps, Nebraska seemingly refused to find ways to score in the red zone.

Still, the questions will become only louder as to who should get the majority of the snaps at quarterback as Nebraska turns its attention to Penn State.

“I don’t really want to comment on that right now other than to say what I’ve said all along — I think we have two really good players,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.