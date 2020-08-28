Quinston Larsen has hand in eight TDS to lead Heartland Lutheran past Elba

ELBA – One game into the season, Quinston Larsen paused for several seconds before deciding on his favorite touchdown of the season so far.
He already has eight choices.
The Heartland Lutheran senior scored eight touchdowns over four different ways to lead the six-man preseason No. 10-rated Red Hornets to a 63-32 win over Elba Friday afternoon at Randy Rasmussen Field.
Larsen finally decided on a 38-yard reception from transfer quarterback Austin Asche as his favorite score against the Blue Jays.
“I like that dime from Austin,” he said. “A 40-yard pass or whatever it was? It was a perfect throw.”
Larsen produced five rushing touchdowns on seven carries, the receiving TD and also scored on punt and fumble returns.
He amassed six touchdowns in the first quarter alone to help Heartland Lutheran race out to a 42-6 lead.
“He’s dynamic,” Red Hornets head coach Brent Penny said. “He can turn anything into something pretty impressive. He’s a great player.”
Heartland Lutheran’s first three scheduled opponents were a combined 2-22 last year, so the scoreboard isn’t necessarily the focus early in the season.
“We’re looking to just be sharp,” Larsen said. “We’ve got (No. 1) McCool Junction (in Week 4), and we’re trying to treat everybody like McCook Junction. We’re keeping our mind in the game even if we’re up 30 in the first half or quarter or whatever.
“We’re just going to keep pushing. No mistakes – that’s what we’re looking for.”
Penny said the team knows the mindset it needs to maintain to reach its goals this season.
“We don’t make our schedule, but we control how we handle our schedule,” he said. “We know that in a couple of weeks we’re going to have some good teams coming in, so the mindset is to treat every team like they’re the best team in the state. That’s our goal.
“If we can treat every team like that, our mentality is going to roll our way. Hopefully by the time we get to these good teams, our mindset is just right.”
The Red Hornets led 57-6 at halftime, but both coaches and players said there is plenty of room for improvement.
“We need to work on our special teams,” Larsen said. “We had too many breakdowns. We need to get our second team a little more experience.”
Penny also saw areas to work on despite being pleased overall with the team’s performance for a season opener.
“Our top six looked really good,” he said. “We had some breakdowns. We can be better offensively in terms of blocking, but we looked good. We looked like a team that has some unfinished business this year
“Our offensive line at times struggled figuring out who to block after they went into that four-man front. That might be one of the few things I saw. Maybe our decision making in terms of being loosy-goosy with the ball needs to improve, but overall I thought we had a really good game today.”
In an oddity, the teams combined for the quickest back-to-back scores in football history.
After Larsen returned a punt 69 yards for a score in the first quarter, Elba’s Ayden Berney took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards.
It went unnoticed that the clock never started on Berney’s return, so both plays technically took place with 6:39 remaining in the period.
Heartland Lutheran’s scheduled home opener next Friday against Santee has been canceled due to COVID-19 at that school. The Red Hornets are working to schedule a replacement home game for either that date or their bye week later in the season.
