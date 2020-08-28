Quinston Larsen has hand in eight TDS to lead Heartland Lutheran past Elba

“We’re just going to keep pushing. No mistakes – that’s what we’re looking for.”

Penny said the team knows the mindset it needs to maintain to reach its goals this season.

“We don’t make our schedule, but we control how we handle our schedule,” he said. “We know that in a couple of weeks we’re going to have some good teams coming in, so the mindset is to treat every team like they’re the best team in the state. That’s our goal.

“If we can treat every team like that, our mentality is going to roll our way. Hopefully by the time we get to these good teams, our mindset is just right.”

The Red Hornets led 57-6 at halftime, but both coaches and players said there is plenty of room for improvement.

“We need to work on our special teams,” Larsen said. “We had too many breakdowns. We need to get our second team a little more experience.”

Penny also saw areas to work on despite being pleased overall with the team’s performance for a season opener.

“Our top six looked really good,” he said. “We had some breakdowns. We can be better offensively in terms of blocking, but we looked good. We looked like a team that has some unfinished business this year