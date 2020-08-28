Report: Thanksgiving start is an option for Big Ten football

The Big Ten's potential delayed football season has been referred to as a lot of things in recent weeks. A spring season. A winter season. A second-semester season. It's been referred to as unlikely to happen at all.
What if it was actually a late fall season? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday morning that the league's coaches want to consider a plan that would begin Thanksgiving weekend and include at least eight games. Depending on that exact setup, it would mean playing approximately through the end of January.
It's important to note that the report is about an idea being circulated among the league's coaches.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is part of the subcommittee of athletic directors that are working through scheduling options, and he told the Journal Star last week that two ideas include starting as soon as possible after Jan. 1 and also starting after the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 7.
"We're looking and everything at this point would be after the first of the year," Moos said Aug. 20. "How it unfolds, there's still debate. We had the coaches on today. (The question is), what window? Here are the things you've got to look at: Who are you going to be competing with? If you start in January, you've got the NFL playoffs. ... The next thing is, what do the television partners want to do?"
Moos outlined the challenges of playing any number of games after Jan. 1, particularly later into February, March and April, which include injury risk, overall workload for players in terms of having two seasons in one calendar year and more.
Moos also said he didn't think a decision would be made on what the schedule looks like until, "well into" September.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green talked through his own hypothetical about deciding to play football later this fall during a radio interview last week and cited developments in rapid-return COVID-19 testing as one of the reasons he thought it was at least possible, though unlikely.
"This would be a game-changer for us," said Green, who is only publicly known member of the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors to vote against postponing the season. "If the FDA and the CDC recognize this is a valid individual testing mechanism, where now you can actually make that work. And you can make it work regularly and you have the availability of the tests and so forth and so on."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!