Returns of JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt huge boosts for Blackshirts

LINCOLN — Nebraska landed its second-highest-rated recruit Saturday afternoon when Wynden Ho’ohuli announced on NBC that he had picked the Huskers.

Or perhaps Ho’ohuli was No. 3. It depends on whether you view JoJo Domann’s decision to return to NU — permitted by the NCAA’s pandemic allowance — as a recruiting win.

The Husker defensive brain trust likely saw it that way. And there are five more names on that side of ball who, if they choose to return for 2021, can transform the Blackshirts from decent to one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. Or, more to the point, a unit that can look Oklahoma squarely in the eye Sept. 18 and hope to slow down the Sooners.

Domann — who began his career as a safety, moved to linebacker and now plays a position somewhere in between — was arguably the most important returning piece.

Domann is stout enough to play on the line of scrimmage as a backside pursuit option and agile enough to cover tight ends and slot receivers on deep routes. Domann doesn’t have to come off the field whether NU is playing Iowa or Oklahoma.