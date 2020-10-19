Scott Frost: Adrian Martinez "is going to be our quarterback"

With Martinez getting the nod, one of the most interesting subplots early in the season will be what role McCaffrey has in the offense.

“If he’s one of the best players to have on the field and he’s not playing quarterback, we’ll certainly look for opportunities to make sure our best players are out there,” Frost said of the 6-1, 205-pound Colorado native last week.

The dead-even race also indicates that Frost and NU’s coaches could have a shorter leash with Martinez if he shows signs of the same struggles that plagued him in 2019. Martinez, of course, has a strong freshman season and plenty of good tape last year to build from. Despite not playing his best for much of last year and missing two games due to injury, Martinez finished third in the Big Ten in total offense at 252.8 yards per game and is one of only six players in the country to enter his 2020 season with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards under his belt.

However, his 59.4% completion percentage must improve in 2020 if he is to hang onto the starting job, as must the percentage of potential big plays the Huskers convert on.

Senior right guard and fellow two-time captain Matt Farniok said Monday that he didn’t think that would be a problem for Martinez this fall.