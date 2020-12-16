Scott Frost: Nebraska's drama-free recruiting class is key 'to getting us over the top'

No drama. Lots of talent.
That was the theme Wednesday as Nebraska signed a 19-player recruiting class considered a top-25 group. By 10 a.m., each prospect had sent in their letter of intent.
“I think we signed a really good class, a lot of pieces that are going to fit together with what we have,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I think it’s going to be the key to getting us over the top. We just gotta continue to add talent and I feel like this group did that.”
Frost called the 2021 haul “a little more of a regional class.” Five are from Nebraska. Nearly half are from the Midwest.
In a pandemic year when no prospects had the benefit of an official visit, summer camps or in-person evaluations, coaches and players had to be creative and proceed — at least a little — on faith. Frost said there were a few signees he has yet to meet in person.
Nebraska continues working to get bigger on the lines and at receiver, Frost said, and it made progress there with the 2021 group.
Meanwhile, the Huskers expect to add at least one more player by the traditional signing period in February and “probably more than that,” Frost said, adding, “Love the group we have. I don’t believe we’re done.”
Other quick hits:
% Roster management is “kind of a moving target right now,” Frost said. Schools have to determine which seniors are coming back and what their scholarship allotment is before proceeding too far along.
% At least 12 of the players are set to enroll early, a decision Frost said NU supports but doesn’t necessarily push for. Said Frost: “The way high schools are right now with COVID, I might be ready to get out of there too.”
% On the top-rated prospect in the class, tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Frost said he has “about as much potential as anyone I’ve recruited.”
% Asked about the lone running back signee, Gabe Ervin out of Buford, Georgia, Frost said he “can do everything we need a running back to do.” He’s fast, physical and has good hands.
