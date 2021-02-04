Scott Frost talks about recruiting, QBs and 2021 schedule

% Nebraska is “really close” to making some announcements on hires for special teams analyst and director of player personnel. NU has to adhere to certain processes from a university perspective — background checks and job postings, for example — before the Huskers can announce the position.

% Frost said he’s made calls to former Husker players in recent weeks to remind them he and Nebraska want them around the program, in light of some criticism lobbed at the program.

“Sometimes it gets a little personal here — because it’s my home state — but, listen, we want every former player involved in this. We’ve called a bunch of them in the last couple weeks to make sure they know we want them around. Winning takes care of almost all of that.”

Frost in particular said his comments about NU’s director of player personnel position were “twisted” in a way to make it seem like Ron Brown did a poor job in the role.

“That’s just dead wrong, that’s twisting words,” Frost said, “Anytime you’re in front of the camera, a lot of words can be twisted. Ron’s an unbelievably valuable part of the program, we’ve just got to get him in the role where he can do the most good.”