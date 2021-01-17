Shatel: Is this season of volleyball an audition for moving the sport to the spring?

“Now, we get 2½ weeks to get them ready and we’re playing a top-10 team,” Cook said.

Second: TV exposure. The volleyball postseason is crammed into December, one of the busiest months on the sports calendar. April and May are less cluttered on the airwaves.

“I think (networks) are looking for spots to fill because they don’t have (college) football or basketball,” Cook said. “Big Ten Network on Saturday in the spring will have three softball games.

“You’re telling me people want to watch three softball games?”

Cook gave a “spring volleyball” presentation via video at the last AVCA convention. He said he got “tons of positive feedback” from coaches around the country.

Said Booth: “I know John is pushing the idea. There’s definitely merit to it. The functionality of it may not be worth it.”

Why? Club volleyball.

“Club teams play all spring,” Booth said. “How does that work with recruiting? And I have three or four players who coach club.

“So now you have club teams scrambling. A lot of our recruiting is done with the clubs because they have tournaments.”