Shatel Nebraska is embracing the underdog mentality and looking to bite

Embrace the dog.

Two weeks ago Nebraska's football season looked like a slow, dreadful walk through the fall. But a different animal visits Shi Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday night.

This is a new story. An underdog tale. And when was the last time that happened here? Not in over 60 years.

Embrace the dog. The Huskers are those underdogs. And this has nothing to do with the point spread that favors NU by 3 points over Rutgers.

This is about a season with no expectations, a team with no self-entitlement. How does that work?

Nebraska teams have always carried those burdens, even the recent bad teams.

This one was relieved of the burden the day Scott Frost was fired. Now the Big Ten and college football world expect the Huskers to play out the string, lose every game and get out of the way.

What if they don’t? That’s what came to mind last Saturday, when Nebraska owned the fourth quarter, broke the tape and refused to lose against Indiana.

The mood around here certainly flipped, thanks in part to the Big Ten West turning into a Three Stooges marathon.

Yes, Illinois looks legit. But nobody is scary. And Nebraska has Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin at home with enough offensive skill talent to make things uncomfortable.

And if the Huskers are going to block punts and fly to the ball and tackle, these dogs might just bite some people in the rear.

They could lose at Rutgers. And lose again next week at sold-out Purdue.

But if interim coach Mickey Joseph can keep bringing out the dog in these players, ears pinned back, hair afire, then this is going to be fun.

Embrace the Mick.

Joseph is refreshing. He’s an adult coach. So far he’s been a man of few words but a man of good words.

There’s a grown-up approach around Nebraska football. We saw it last week as Joseph and quarterback Casey Thompson both spoke about their frank conversations about Thompson being benched for one play. And Thompson’s open window into his injuries.

It’s Joseph’s real-talk world, where he treats players like men and expects responsibility and accountability.

Last week Joseph barked at players and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple yelled at Thompson and players were benched. But the players responded.

The Huskers are jumping on the MJ Bandwagon. So are fans. That’s expected after a win. But also, the way the team played, not clean, but with a lot of purpose and determination and fight.

Imagine what the bandwagon will look like if Nebraska brings victory back from Jersey.

It will look a lot like that locker room video of the team around Joseph.

Wins are big. But it’s simple real talk that there will be a limited number for Joseph to stack up by Thanksgiving.

The key for Joseph likely will be the player's response. Athletic Director Trev Alberts wants a builder, a difference-maker with development.

If Joseph can show a team running through Big Ten walls every week, that’s an attention-grabber, no matter how many wins.

Embrace the story. What a story this is, Nebraska’s first in-season interim coach, a former Husker, a fan favorite, trying to win a job in real time, on the big stage.

It’s a story with raw emotion, as real as the tears welling up in Bill Busch’s eyes this week.

Busch got choked up when asked about the scene where his family came to hug him after last week’s game.

Nothing hits a coach right in the heart like the mention of family. These men ask their wives and kids to follow them around the country, job to job, contract to contract. They pick up and leave their lives, schools and friends. Coaches ask so much.

And now here they all are again, assistants who came to Lincoln to work for a man who no longer is here. They all know they are likely on the clock.

Then there is Whipple, the gray-haired fox, walking with a limp that provides its own symbol of the season. Whipple was brought in to save a coach but it fell through quickly because there were too many flaws to count.

But the old fox is a fighter. And this week Whipple declared that winning the West was doable.

The rest of the Big Ten may have rolled its eyes, but Whipple’s point is that the Nebraska players needed to hear it and believe it. That this team could be better than it imagined.

That’s the stuff of underdogs, and that’s what they are, every last one of them.

Can Joseph turn the dogs loose again and again?

“This wasn’t like an out-of-body experience, where you played so ridiculous, that it was a one time in a lifetime thing,” Busch said. “We just have to do what we do.”

This is such a unique Nebraska football season, and Husker fans generally don’t prefer to be the underdog, the spoiler. But this is a good year to walk in those shoes, with a coach and a passion play they can root for.

How long can it last? I can’t wait to watch.

Tom's picks

Texas (-9) 28, Oklahoma 21: The Sooners look dazed, but the only safe prediction in this series is that someone is going to have too many corn dogs and beers for breakfast. Still, I’ll go with the Horns.

Maryland (-3) 28, Purdue 24: Terps are legit East contenders. Which Boiler team will we get?

Iowa State (+2) 24, Kansas State 17: Matt Campbell is 2-1 against Chris Klieman. Make that 3-1.

Nebraska 31, Rutgers 21: Mickey Magic? There might be Mickey Mania after this one. Tom Shatel is a columnist for the Omaha World-Herald.