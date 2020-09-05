Sipple: Did Big Ten do all it could?

It’s generally quiet in downtown Lincoln these days, especially in the daytime. It’s been that way since March.
It often feels eerily quiet.
Of course, the relative tranquility has much more meaning this weekend.
Excuse me if I’m not feeling overly emotional about Nebraska football being on the sidelines. I have to beat back those emotions. I’m paid to remain unemotional. I’m mostly curious about something. I’m wondering if the Big Ten did all it could to make a fall season happen safely, or at least a fall season that would’ve started later this month.
I’m wondering in part because of what happened Thursday in the Pac-12. The conference announced plans to implement daily COVID-19 testing for student-athletes in “close-contact sports” by using rapid-response machines that are expected to be delivered to campuses by the end of this month. The league’s commissioner, Larry Scott, described the testing as a “game-changer.” It will allow programs to quickly identify student-athletes who test positive and separate them from the pack.
It creates the possibility of going forward with practices and games knowing nobody takes the field with the virus. If testing proves accurate, it would eliminate the enormous complications associated with contact tracing.
The lack of rapid-result testing “had been one of the key concerns in our conference’s decision (Aug. 11) to postpone sports competition,” Scott said.
The Pac-12 had hoped to begin playing around Jan. 1. Now, my educated guess is Thursday’s development will push the start date to late November. That could mean the Pac-12 and Big Ten seasons run concurrently and end in the Rose Bowl.
OK, wonderful. But there’s a problem. The rapid-result tests that’ll be used by the Pac-12 reportedly have been available for weeks. In fact, both SMU and Texas State used the exact same sort of testing before their game Saturday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
An old friend from Nebraska’s days in the Big 12 turned up the intrigue a notch. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel, speaking on his daily show on Sir ius XM, said Friday that
Quidel Corp. — the manufacturer working with the Pac-12 — had been trying to get the conference on board for a month.
“This is what SMU has been doing for a month,” Neuheisel said.
OK, so maybe the Pac-12 is late to get on board. But it’s clearly ahead of the Big Ten. That alone is embarrassing for the Big Ten.
“I am telling you that I have it on really good authority that this (form of testing) has been available, and for whatever reason has not become widespread in any of these conferences who are choosing not to go forward,” Neuheisel said.
So, what gives, Big Ten? Has it actively searched for this type of breakthrough? Good luck finding a specific answer as to why the Big Ten hasn’t successfully secured the necessary testing protocols, procedures and resources to start a season Sept. 26, as is the case with the SEC. The Big 12 and ACC are scheduled to begin their seasons in earnest the weekend of Sept. 12.
Many Nebraska football fans naturally grow frustrated as they watch other conferences take a proactive approach in wrestling with the virus. Nebraska itself took a proactive approach. It wanted to play. It wanted it badly. But the Huskers are ultimately sidelined because of their conference’s Aug. 11 decision to cancel fall football.
Please don’t say postpone. As it stands, on an all-too-quiet weekend in our football-hungry state, fall football is canceled. Winter/spring scenarios are still being considered. There’s reportedly a late push in the league to play in October, but I believe late November ultimately will win out.
Meanwhile, in the midst of that uncomfortable quiet, you can’t help but question the Big Ten’s leadership. By virtually all accounts, the vast majority of conference coaches, athletic directors and players wanted to play starting in September. But it comes down to what the presidents and chancellors decide, and they voted 11-3 on Aug. 11 to cancel the fall season. The commissioner, Kevin Warren, has a mess on his hands, if you haven’t noticed.
Neuheisel wonders why the Big Ten on Aug. 11 didn’t announce it would move the season to late September or early October. That way, it would’ve had time to weather spikes on campuses as it waited for medical technology to develop. What’s more, medical experts could’ve gotten a stronger handle on myocarditis, a heart condition linked to COVID-19.
“Now, with this rapid-response testing — which, by the way, was available — we now can play starting Oct. 3 and have all of our football athletes be able to do what they love to do, which is play a game and play it as safely as possible, because in 15 minutes they can know they tested negative,” Neuheisel said.
Think of it this way: Central Arkansas, an FCS team in the Southland Conference, has played two games already. I wasn’t aware the central part of Arkansas was a bastion of medical expertise.
It’s dispiriting to think about fall Saturdays in Lincoln without football. Thousands of people are affected in a variety of ways. Ramifications range from financial to emotional. The state’s love affair with Husker football helps unite us. Warren seems to care little about any of that.
If fall football isn’t going to happen here, it would feel a little better if we knew the Big Ten’s leadership did everything it could to make a semi-normal season happen, as is scheduled to be the case in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.
Bottom line, those three conferences looked for reasons why it could happen.
I don’t think you can say that about the Big Ten, hence the quiet downtown.
