SIPPLE: Frost biting back at a certain narrative shows a level of resolve in the coach

Scott Frost sounded refreshed.
He and his wife recently spent four or five days on a beach in Mexico. Their two preschoolers stayed in Lincoln. After a few days, the couple missed their little ones, Frost said.
Beach life is grand, but the Nebraska head coach was anxious to return to work. If you’re a Husker fan, that seems like a good sign.
“We had a team meeting (Thursday), got everybody through testing, and I’ve got to tell you, I’ve never felt this good about our football team, the culture on our football team, the attitudes on our football team and the talent level on our football team,” Frost said Friday.
This is where beaten-down Nebraska fans roll their eyes. Frost is 12-20 after three seasons on the job, so he gets it. That said, his enthusiasm sounded as genuine as the stubble on his face, right down to him saying, “I’m as excited as I’ve ever been.”
It seemed like a good time for an old columnist to bring him down to earth. Kidding, sort of. It actually did seem prudent to ask him about a popular narrative in the fan base. Goes something like this: The Nebraska defense has moved ahead of the offense, in everything from on-field performance to the general vibe.
Stats generally back that narrative. For instance, Nebraska (3-5) allowed 5.46 yards per play this season to rank 44th nationally. Meanwhile, the Huskers gained 5.56 yards per play to finish 72nd.
“I think the performance was probably a little better on defense than offense, but I can’t control the narrative,” Frost said.
“I don’t really agree with that narrative,” he added.
If you’re a Nebraska fan, you perhaps prefer that Frost bites back at the narrative. After all, the offense is his baby. If you bleed Husker red, you want a leader who’s confident in his system, who has resolve, even if the offense in fact looked lost much of the time in 2020. In that regard, you want Frost to be realistic. Generally speaking, Frost needs to be painfully honest as he sizes up the various challenges in his program.
Frost seems honest in that regard. He said he knows Nebraska fans are tired of watching his offense hold itself back with penalties and turnovers. I thought Frost would field detailed, disciplined teams at NU.
“That’s going to be the focus of our offseason,” he said.
My read is Frost’s level of want-to hasn’t wavered and has perhaps escalated.
During a 55-minute Zoom session with the Journal Star and one other media outlet, Frost’s attitude was of a fighter ready for the next round, as opposed to a beaten-down warrior.
“Most of the reason the performance was better on defense is we were more veteran on that side,” he said matter-of-factly.
Nebraska late in the season started six seniors and two juniors on defense, while the offense started three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and two redshirt freshmen (both on the line).
“This was a tough year to be young, without sounding like I’m making excuses — because we have to get the job done,” Frost said.
This is where he has to be careful. Fans tire quickly of excuse-making.
“When you’re playing a lot of young players and you don’t have spring ball, summer with the coaches, a regular fall camp and nonconference games — now all of a sudden you’re lining up with some new guys and playing Ohio State and Northwestern and Penn State right out of the gate,” the coach said.
In 2021, inexperience on offense won’t be a valid explanation for finishing 101st nationally in scoring (23.1 points per game), as was the case in 2020.
Frost pointed out the challenges of a pandemic season that fans might overlook. He admitted he felt “disconnected to some degree” from his players because full team meetings weren’t allowed. He couldn’t bring in speakers to address players about life lessons, a teaching element he deems integral.
“A lot of the kids who needed those things more were on the offensive side of the football,” he said.
You surely can find other teams who underperformed for similar reasons. But strong programs pushed through it all.
Frost believes his program should benefit going forward from a roster of players that his staff recruited.
“Just the feeling in the team meeting room is the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here,” he said.
As Frost assesses his program, you get a good idea of why Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos believes it’s best to wait until after Frost’s fifth year in charge to thoroughly assess his performance. Brick-by-brick projects require time and patience. Frost was left with a mess. On that, we can all agree. But we also can agree his record should be better than 12-20 (9-17 Big Ten).
We also can agree the offense has backslid. Hence, the aforementioned narrative. That narrative, of course, was fueled in recent weeks by the fact five senior defenders announced they were returning for another season, while only one prominent senior on offense (wide receiver Levi Falck) is returning.
“That’s reading into things way too far, too,” Frost said. “Each kid, I met with several times and each kid was going to make an individual decision based on what they thought was best for them. There are some guys who came back that I think had a chance to be drafted, but they think their stock will go up if they have a full year and play well. There are some other guys who wanted to take their (NFL Draft) shot with where their stock is now and didn’t think they could improve it.
“I’m grateful for what Brenden Jaimes did for our program,” Frost said of the senior left tackle who entered the NFL Draft pool. “I don’t think him coming back for another year was going to raise his stock, and we were honest with him about that.”
Senior safety Deontai Williams was another story, Frost said.
“I think he’s a pro,” said Frost, who was an NFL safety. “I think he’s a clear-cut draft pick. But I don’t think he has enough snaps on tape to merit right now the position on an NFL draft board that I think he can achieve, so I think that was a pretty good call for him to come back.
“To me, it all just happened to fall along defense and offense lines a little bit, but reading into that any further — I don’t think is accurate at all.”
If he was biting back just a bit, well, that’s probably a good posture for a leader to have.
Steven M. Sipple covers Nebraska football for the Lincoln Journal Star.