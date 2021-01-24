SIPPLE: Frost biting back at a certain narrative shows a level of resolve in the coach

You surely can find other teams who underperformed for similar reasons. But strong programs pushed through it all.

Frost believes his program should benefit going forward from a roster of players that his staff recruited.

“Just the feeling in the team meeting room is the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here,” he said.

As Frost assesses his program, you get a good idea of why Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos believes it’s best to wait until after Frost’s fifth year in charge to thoroughly assess his performance. Brick-by-brick projects require time and patience. Frost was left with a mess. On that, we can all agree. But we also can agree his record should be better than 12-20 (9-17 Big Ten).

We also can agree the offense has backslid. Hence, the aforementioned narrative. That narrative, of course, was fueled in recent weeks by the fact five senior defenders announced they were returning for another season, while only one prominent senior on offense (wide receiver Levi Falck) is returning.