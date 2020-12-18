SIPPLE: NU can be very hard for fans to watch, but sometimes it’s worth the pain

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Received this text from a friend Friday morning:

“Wanna hear something weird? I want to watch the game tonight but I’m afraid to …”

I totally understood the sentiment. My guess is thousands of Nebraska football fans felt that way.

It’s an uncomfortable time to be a Husker football fan, isn’t it?

It’s difficult to know exactly what’s coming in a given game — or in the case of Nebraska’s 28-21 win against Rutgers on Friday night — a given half.

That said, I believe it’s important for those who care about the program to keep watching every game, every development — good, bad and in between.

If I were an ardent Nebraska fan, I think it would be important to continue to size up the program, through good times and bad, if only because by doing so, you might enjoy a resurgence that much more, if indeed a resurgence is to occur down the road.