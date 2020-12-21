SIPPLE: Several Huskers wanted to play a bowl game, but 2020 had the final word

Too many players simply were too taxed by a demanding pandemic season.

Nebraska is among several teams nationally that decided against partaking in bowl season, citing the mental and physical toll of a unique year. The fact the Huskers are in such a large group that voted “no” means they likely won’t face a lot of criticism from national pundits who like to poke fun at the lengths NU went to help ensure the Big Ten would play this season. I would like to think Frost doesn’t care what media makes of his program, anyway. There’s so much media noise in this day and age that pointed criticism’s impact has been greatly diminished.

When Frost was asked Friday night if it mattered who Nebraska might play in a bowl game, he indicated it didn’t. But the date of the game did seem to matter. For instance, the Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix likely was unappealing — too quick of a turnaround. But there were two bowls Dec. 30 that were possibilities — the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

There were other bowls that would’ve liked to have Nebraska.