Source: Husker OC Matt Lubick staying at Nebraska instead of pursuing head coaching job

Matt Lubick is staying in Lincoln.
The Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach was a top candidate for the head coaching job at FCS Montana State, but turned down the job to remain on Scott Frost’s staff, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday.
Lubick interviewed for the MSU job Saturday and emerged as the top candidate for the job, multiple sources told the Journal Star.
Lubick would have had to take a sizable pay cut from his current $500,000 salary to move to Bozeman, Montana, where former head coach Jeff Choate had a base salary of $206,000 but had other guarantees that pushed his compensation well north of $300,000 before incentives.
The 49-year-old Lubick, though, was born in Bozeman and has extensive connections to the area and to MSU.
His father, Sonny, was the head coach at the school in the 1970s and spent more than a decade there all together as a head coach and assistant. Not only that, but Lubick also worked from 2007-09 at Arizona State under former Sun Devil coach Dennis Erickson, a Montana State graduate and long-ago Bobcat assistant coach who is still respected in the area and is part of the school’s head coaching search committee.
Lubick also played college football at Montana Western alongside a pair of current Montana State assistants in B.J. Robertson and Brian Armstrong, meaning he had familiar faces already in place and resources to help him get an understanding of what the job entailed.
It was also an opportunity for Lubick to run his own program after more than two decades as an assistant. He has been a college football coach for each of the past 26 years except for 2018, but has never been a head coach.
Instead, he will return for a second season at Nebraska, where he earned enough trust with Frost that Frost delegated some play-calling duties for the first time in his five seasons as a head coach.
Frost told the Journal Star recently that it was “refreshing” to have someone like Lubick that he could trust with shared duty and that the arrangement — Frost said he let Lubick “run with” calling plays but that he held veto power and would sometimes take over — would continue in 2021.
“I think it will stay the same as it was late in the year,” Frost said. “I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things. He and I talk between series, talk about the stuff we want to get to in the series. He writes all that down, we talk about our first plays and what we want to get to on our first third down and what we want to get to on our first play in the red zone and what we want to get to in the tight red zone, what tempo plays we might want to go with.
“We then both operate off a shortlist for each series.”
Lubick also has a young group of receivers to work with that has promise but will need to develop quickly after sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky and captain Kade Warner left, too.