Tom Rathman returns to Grand Island for Nebraska Greats Foundation event

Rathman talked about his days of competing in football in high school at Grand Island Senior High, college at Nebraska and in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers.

He was a multi-sport athlete for the Islanders, where he was a state champion in football while playing for coach Ken Fischer. He also played basketball and track and field, where he was the Class A state champion and gold medal winner in the high jump in 1980.

Just like many kids in the state of Nebraska, Rathman said he wanted to play football for the Huskers. He was recruited by a lot of other schools. Rathman said he didn’t send any letters back as he committed to Nebraska after his junior year.

“I dreamed about playing Nebraska football,” Rathman said. “I remember those 1970 and 1971 teams that won the national championship along with some other great teams that they had and their history. I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

Rathman went on to have a successful football career for the Huskers, where he set the single-season rushing record for a fullback (885 yards) in 1985. As a senior, he averaged 7.5 yards per carry before being drafted as the 56th pick of the NFL Draft.

He said that former Nebraska assistants Mike Corgan and Frank Solich taught him to be a hard-nosed player.