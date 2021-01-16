Whitney Brown hits four 3s, scores 14 to help Nebraska upset unbeaten Ohio State

And then you could hear it again when Williams reached the locker room.

It’s obvious now that the Nebraska players go into a game feeling like they can pull off the upset this season. Senior Kate Cain says that mindset comes from each player wanting to play well for the others on the team.

“We’ve worked to know that even if we do have limited bodies — which we’ve had plenty of situations like that this season — to fall back on our training and our practice and just be confident in our abilities, so we’re good at adapting,” Cain said.

“And we like to win, what can I say.”

Cain had her best game of the season to lead the Huskers, coming close to a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. She hadn’t scored that many points in a game since early in her first season in Lincoln.

Since a three-game losing streak in December, the Huskers have won four times in five games to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.

When the Huskers reunited in Lincoln this summer and talked about what kind of team it wanted to be, it was exactly what the Huskers were on Saturday, coach Amy Williams said.