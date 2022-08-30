Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.

“They deserved it, they proved it,” Nebraska coach John Cook Tuesday after his team beat Tulsa, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Pepperdine over the weekend. “We played some good teams, but Pepperdine is not ranked top ten. I’m assuming that’s it. They played great — let ‘em have it.”

Cook said he and his team don’t worry about rankings.

“I’m more worried that we’re last in aces per game,” Cook said of NU’s ranking in the Big Ten. Footwork, positioning, service receiving patterns and blocking technique made his list of corrections.

“Want me to keep going?” Cook said. “Defensive positioning, being in the right spots. They got a big lecture about serving yesterday.”

So it goes for a program expected to make the Final Four in Omaha. The players, Cook said, expect to be corrected and lectured, then grow from there. When they listen and take teaching — like sophomore Whitney Lauenstein — big things can happen.

Lauenstein, arguably NU’s best player on the opening weekend, is proof.

She had 31 kills over three matches, hit .353 and added 13 total blocks. She’s second to Madi Kubik in total points, and she outplayed two sophomores, Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst — who were ahead of her last season.

“She’s been on a mission all summer,” Cook said. “And in practice. She’s starting to figure it out a little bit. Last year was freshman year, just trying to survive. Now I think she’s on a mission, she knows what she wants, she’s gone after it, she wants to play, she wants to be great. She got lifter of the year. I think that’s a telltale sign right there.”

Lauenstein, who played at Waverly, has long been an elite athlete, Cook said. Fast off the floor. Fast arm. Multi-sport athlete. Stuff Cook can’t coach.

“She played basketball, ran track, she’s kind of a late bloomer,” Cook said. “Typical Nebraska athlete — multi sport, she’s done everything.”

NU faces Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Mississippi on Saturday. The Huskers will be heavily favored in both.

More quick notes from Cook’s chat with the media:

- Cook was asked at length about Ole Miss coach Kayla Banwarth, a libero at Nebraska who served as an assistant for Cook and will bring a NCAA tournament team to Lincoln Saturday night. Cook said he didn’t view Banwarth as a natural coach when she began as a Husker assistant — that’s in contrast to current NU aide Kelly Hunter, Cook said — but she’s quickly turned around a Rebel program.

“Sometimes it’s pretty cool to see what our program has produced, not only player-wise, but coaching-wise,” Cook said. “So we’re pretty proud of that. Sometimes I’m not the best person to work for but I push ‘em and try to get them to get better and challenge them in other ways besides just being a coach.”

Cook said he’s hard to work for because he’s demanding.

“Attention to detail,” Cook said. “This generation doesn’t like that so much. So it’s a constant battle. But I love it. I love the battle.”

- Setter Kennadi Orr, Cook said, has to get more consistent to the point where every set has consistent tempo and location.

- Cook said he can’t recall a time when every player on his roster appeared over the course of a weekend tournament. That happened last weekend.