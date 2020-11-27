'Woulda-coulda-shoulda' costs Huskers in another one-score loss to Iowa on Black Friday

The Huskers had a drive thwarted in part by a Bryce Benhart holding penalty – oh, Frost had choice words for the officiating crew when that flag came out, negating a big play to Wan’Dale Robinson נbut the defense again held the line.

Then came Taylor-Britt’s misplay and the ensuing field goal. The game wasn’t over at that point – the Husker offense had two more cracks at it before the clocks hit zero – but the overall special teams performance stood emblematic of the close-but-not-good-enough frustration that Frost wore just as clearly as his white t-shirt and reds hat after the game.

“I don’t think anything changed. We got really bad field position a couple of times and they’re a really good team,” Frost said. “We needed one more drive somewhere. One less fumble. One less penalty. One more stop. One more call.

“That’s the kind of game you’re going to have win against Iowa and Northwestern, because they don’t give you anything easy. And Wisconsin. Those are really good teams. Really good teams that have been doing the same thing for a long time, know what they’re doing. They have detail and discipline in their program because they’ve been building it for a long time. We’re still trying to get there.”