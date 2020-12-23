No. 13 Creighton holds on for victory against No. 22 Xavier

OMAHA — Creighton may soon need to address the vulnerabilities that led to two clunkers on offense this week, but at least the Jays know they can rely on tenacious defending to carry them as they work to regain their prolific scoring form.

CU won ugly, again נthis time surviving with a 66-61 victory over No. 22 Xavier Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

It wasn’t the shootout that seemed probable with two of the Big East’s top offenses facing off in a top 25 showdown. Instead, neither team could find a rhythm. Silly turnovers stalled the action on both ends. Open jumpers clanged off the rim. Even the layups proved to be adventurous.

Creighton shot 35.5%. Xavier finished at 35.3%. Gross.

But the Jays were the ones who successfully closed out the grinder, similar to how they prevailed in a 76-74 overtime win at UConn Sunday.

“Things might not go our way but we still have to find a way at the end of the day to do the little things to get the win,” CU senior Denzel Mahoney said. “I think we did that very well (Wednesday).”

The victory didn’t come without some last-second drama, though.