Riverside grad Ryan Langan, now at Georgia Southern, among nation's best long snappers

Ryan Langan and his roommate used to discuss their NFL aspirations, as college players tend to dream about at times.

Even those who play special teams at smaller Division I programs.

“I remember we used to talk, ‘Man, what if we make the next level?’ “ said Langan, whose roommate for three years at Georgia Southern was kicker Tyler Bass. “We talked about it, but we also worked for it. We push each other. I don’t know if most specialists have the kind of work ethic that we have at Southern.”

Langan, from Cedar Rapids, has been the starting long snapper for Georgia Southern the past four years. Bass was the team’s kicker and now is a rookie starter for the Buffalo Bills—he’s second among NFL kickers in scoring this season behind only Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo, who was Georgia Southern’s starter before Bass.

“We’re almost like a specialist university. You know how Florida’s DB U, we’re (Specialist) U,” Langan said.

Langan has helped Georgia Southern reach a bowl game for a third straight year. The Eagles defeated Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl Wednesday in the Superdome. Langan remembers well the 2018 Camellia Bowl, when Bass kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to beat Eastern Michigan 23-21.