Columbus Lakeview rolls past Kearney Catholic to gain C-1 Finals.

You know those tipped ball drills all the wide receivers and backs go through toward the end of most practices? Well, one of those must have paid off when Lakeview defender Mason Viergutz tipped a Brett Mahony pass right into the hands of Kearney Catholic wide receiver Garrett Schmaderer, who proceeded to waltz 18 yards for the score

That cut the Lakeview lead to 24-14, but the Vikings answered right with a heavy dose of running back Cooper Tessendorf, who ripped off FIFTY SEVEN yards of the ensuing 66 yard scoring drive after toting the ball just twice in the first half for ZERO yards.

Tessendorf fired off runs of, 13, 9, 8, 4, 13, suffered a 5 yard loss, then still came back with runs of 5 yards, then the 11 yard scoring jaunt.

That’s just the kind of night it was for Kurt Frenzen and the Lakeview coaching staff. The game plan was superb and it seemed like everything jelled on both sides of the ball.

Despite the Lakeview scoring drive, Kearney Catholic still did not give up. The Stars roared right back three and half minutes later with a Brett Mahony 2 yard scoring dash, cutting the Columbus Lakeview lead to 31-21.