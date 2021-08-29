Columbus Scotus solid as a Rock(s) in season opening 31-14 win over Wahoo.

A Trenton Cielocha interception led to a 30 yard field goal by……...you guessed it, Trenton Cielocha with 25 seconds left in the first quarter to give Scotus a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Both defenses tightened in the second stanza, with the only score coming on a one yard plunge by Trenton Cielocha (who else?). It was a 21-7 Shamrock lead at the half.

Both defenses really put the stops on Ludvig and Borchers respectively during the opening 24 minutes of play, especially Borchers, who managed just 17 yards on 8 carries in that first half. Ludvig fared a bit better, gaining 35 yards on 8 touches.

But Borchers DID hurt Wahoo on a spectacular flare pass out of the Scotus backfield when he caught the soft floater from Cielocha and made a sweet cutback move as he crossed the line of scrimmage, advancing 26 yards into Warrior territory, leaving five would be tacklers in his wake.

Scotus looked like they may put the game away on the opening drive of the third quarter. Devon Borchers ripped off runs of 24 and 9 yards, as the Shamrocks marched all the way from their 31 to the Wahoo 3 before losing a fumble to an inexplicable high snap over the head of Trenton Cielocha.