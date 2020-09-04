Columbus Scotus unleashes the Fury on Omaha Concordia.

PAWNEE PARK, COLUMBUS NE

If Columbus Scotus head coach football Tyler Linder wanted redemption following last week’s 40-0 loss to defending Class C-1 Champion Wahoo, he certainly received it tonight, 61 times over.

Linder’s forces left no doubt about the redemption thing, piling on 41 points in the opening stanza, enroute to a resounding 61-0 victory over a stunned Omaha Concordia squad.

Despite the fact Concordia fields just a 27 player roster this season, the Mustangs gave a decent Lincoln Lutheran a good run for their money last week before falling 24-14 to the Warriors.

But tonight, the Omaha Centennial Conference school never knew what hit ‘em. By the time the clock read 6:04 left in the first quarter, All-State wide receiver candidate Garrett Oakley already had three touchdowns in the books.

And the ironic thing about that, is the fact Oakley coughed up the football on the Shamrocks very first play from scrimmage after hauling in a pass from QB Evan Bock. Omaha Concordia pounded on the loose ball, but you know things were going to go well for Scotus when the ball bounced forward 14 yards before the Mustangs recovered the fumble.