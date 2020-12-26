COVID-19 pandemic reshapes sports world, tops local stories

This past year was like no other in our lifetimes.

That affected all facets of life, and the sports world wasn’t any different.

While state champions were crowned and individual achievements were celebrated, everything changed in mid-March.

But it is still more than worth taking the time to look back at the top 10 stories that occurred during the sometimes bizarre but often memorable 365 days of 2020.

1. COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the sports world.

The coronavirius pandemic started to hit Nebraska during a fully attended girls state basketball tournament.

Things got serious during the boys state tournament, where spectators were limited to family members and players, coaches, family members and those of us in the media woke up on Friday and Saturday and immediately made sure that the plug wasn’t pulled mid-tournament. That did occur in other states, but not Nebraska.

Spring sports weren’t that fortunate. The high school and college sports scene went dark for the next three months, causing seniors to miss out on their final opportunity to compete for their schools.