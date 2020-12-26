COVID-19 pandemic reshapes sports world, tops local stories

This past year was like no other in our lifetimes.
That affected all facets of life, and the sports world wasn’t any different.
While state champions were crowned and individual achievements were celebrated, everything changed in mid-March.
But it is still more than worth taking the time to look back at the top 10 stories that occurred during the sometimes bizarre but often memorable 365 days of 2020.
1. COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the sports world.
The coronavirius pandemic started to hit Nebraska during a fully attended girls state basketball tournament.
Things got serious during the boys state tournament, where spectators were limited to family members and players, coaches, family members and those of us in the media woke up on Friday and Saturday and immediately made sure that the plug wasn’t pulled mid-tournament. That did occur in other states, but not Nebraska.
Spring sports weren’t that fortunate. The high school and college sports scene went dark for the next three months, causing seniors to miss out on their final opportunity to compete for their schools.
Legion and youth baseball, softball and the Shrine Bowl returned in June to provide a sense of normalcy, although it was difficult to pretend all was well. You couldn’t with fan restrictions and regulations in sports attempting to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks among teams.
The fall sports season played on with the occasional 14-day disappearance by some teams when the need for quarantining was discovered. The fans in the stand were limited — to absolutely none in the visitors’ section in a highly controversial decision by Grand Island Public Schools.
The state volleyball tournament was held solely at Pinnacle Bank Arena over four days while the football finals were moved to home sites.
Whenever anybody talks about a team’s 2020 season at future reunions, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak will be quickly brought up.
2. Huskers fight to get Big Ten season started.
A three-win season wasn’t what Nebraska football coaches, players or fans wanted.
But Husker Nation played a huge part in keeping 2020 from going without any Big Ten football at all.
After Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced that the conference schools by some mysterious vote total elected to postpone all falls sports seasons — potentially to the spring — there was a loud outcry from Nebraska.
Along with Ohio State, NU administration, coaches, players and especially the players’ parents led the charge to get the football teams on the field this fall.
It worked.
After a delayed start, an 8-game strictly in-conference schedule took place. It wasn’t without its COVID-19 bumps, but there was Big Ten football.
And surely the sea of red fan cardboard cutouts in Memorial Stadium enjoyed the opportunity to take in a few games.
3. Ord claims first football championship.
Living up to high expectations isn’t the easiest thing to do in high school sports.
But credit the Ord Chanticleers. They entered the season among the favorites to win the Class C-2 football state title, and they lived up to that billing.
The Chants went an official 11-0 and capping things off with a 28-7 victory at Archbishop Bergan (instead of in Memorial Stadium) to earn the program’s first championship.
Ord won every game by double digits and didn’t shy away from a challenge. After an opponent pulled out due to COVID-19 issues, the Chanticleers set up a game with Sutton, a team that went on to advance to the quarterfinals.
A deep and talented roster helped Ord complete its ascent as a program under head coach Nate Wells.
The Chants went 7-13 in playoff games between 1983-2013. Over the past three seasons, Ord went 8-2 and made its first two finals appearance, finishing as the C-1 runner-up in 2018.
4. Isaac Traudt emerges on national scene.
It’s unfortunate that the current pandemic forces sporting events to be held with a limited crowd.
It’s safe to assume that Isaac Traudt could draw some people to Grand Island Senior High boys basketball games.
Traudt exploded onto the national scene this year, rising to the No. 58 ranking among recruits in the class of 2022.
The 6-foot-10 junior already possesses 26 NCAA Division I offers, including ones from Iowa, Wisconsin, Creighton, Oregon, Ohio State, Nebraska, Louisville, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
5. Jonathan Novinski three-peats at state swimming.
Jonathan Novinski had a good 2020 in the swimming pool. And he set up a potentially even better 2021.
The Grand Island Central Catholic student and member of the Grand Island Senior High co-op swimming team won his third state title in the 500 freestyle in February, setting up the opportunity to become a rare four-time state champion this season, which is the same feat his older brother Matthew accomplished in the 100 backstroke.
The owner of the state record in that event, Novinski also announced last week that he had committed to swim at Harvard.
6. Broken Bow cruises to girls golf title.
“Dominating” might not even be a strong enough word when it comes to what the Broken Bow girls golf team did this fall.
The Indians claimed their first state title by 56 strokes in the two-day Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Broken Bow only shot over 400 once and placed all five golfers inside the top 10 at districts.
The only two teams to finish ahead of the Indians at any invite this season were Class A champion North Platte and Class B champion Scottsbluff.
7. Grady Griess dominates to repeat.
Grady Griess left no doubt during his bid to claim a second consecutive state wrestling gold medal.
Griess capped off his Northwest career in style by pinning every opponent he faced at state in Class B’s 220-pound division.
Oh, and he pinned them all in the first period.
Double oh — he defeated the wrestlers who placed second, third and fourth at the state meet.
8. Hawkettes add another title.
The Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team finished in the top three in Class C-2 for the eighth time in the past 10 years.
But the Hawkettes claimed the desired piece of hardware once again.
St. Cecilia repeated as state champions by topping Ponca 41-37 in the championship game after edging past state tournament rival Crofton 62-60 in the semifinals.
9. GICC boys claim runner-up honors.
In what turned out to be the final game before sports shut down across the state for the next three months, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team finished as the Class C-2 runner-up in March.
BRLD claimed its second straight title by topping the Crusaders 61-47.
But GICC put together a 25-4 record and won a memorable 47-46 triple overtime semifinal thriller against Yutan.
With every starter back, the Crusaders seem poised to jump up on this list in 2021.
10. St. Paul succeeds in just about everything.
Not many schools in the state had a better overall calendar year in sports than St. Paul.
The girls basketball team finished fourth in Class C-1 in its first state tournament appearance since 1993.
One week later, the boys basketball team made its first trip to Lincoln since 1997.
The fall sports teams continued their success from a year ago with the Wildcats earning a second straight Class C-1 runner-up trophy in volleyball. The football squad also advanced to a semifinal appearance for the second year in a row, marking the only two times St. Paul has advanced that deep into the postseason.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.