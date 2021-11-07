Cross County holds off Lourdes Central Catholic in an 8-Man Playoff Classic for the Ages

Cross County needed to answer at this point and nearly did when Cory Hollinger hurled his muscular 6-6, 227 pound frame into the air, nearly pulling in a slightly too-tall end zone pass thrown by Shayden Lundstrom.

The near highlight reel Hollinger catch came on a 4th and 4 play from the Lourdes Central Catholic 18, so after the Knights took over at that point, it took just FOUR plays for Blake Miller to nail Zach Tesarek with a 40 yard touchdown pass.

What made the play successful was the fact Hollinger and another Cross County defender collided, attempting to break up the pass reception.

NOW, we had a different ball game. Lourdes seized the lead for the first time in the game, then added to it when Miller hit Beau Lee for the two point conversion.

Was this going to continue for the Knights? Think back now. Cross County had a 36-21 lead 30 seconds before halftime. THREE straight Lourdes touchdowns had now given the Nebraska City parochial school a 43-36 lead.

Was this “Burwell 2020” all over again for these Cross County kids? Naw. Carter Seim was still ripping off nice chunk runs, but still none were going the distance.